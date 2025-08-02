True Reality & Our Resonating Brain

In this continuation of my series breaking down the false claims of AI consciousness, I take from Stephen E. Robbins breakdown of ecological psychologist, J.J. Gibson’s work around invariance laws and perception of the outside world. According to Robbins, this is a crucial starting point for understanding why ‘the hard problem of consciousness’ (that David Chalmers proposed in 1995) can never be addressed by AI engineers or the current leading cognitive scientists.

My aim here is to ground this discussion within a commonsense framework of logic and practical human experience in an attempt to avoid the typical trappings of philosophical meandering or scientific dogma. In the end, I hope I can illustrate why this topic matters not only for the future of humanity’s quality of life, but for the individual expressions of consciousness we call human life. By appreciating this true gift of life, we can reinvigorate society to refocus our attention towards what really matters and bring science back to it original purpose.

