Qortal: Pioneering A New Internet

Hey fellow freedom lovers! I’m happy to say that Qortal has come a long way the last year or so and I'm getting really excited about its potential to become the voluntaryist new internet we all truly need. I'm loving the new Qortal Hub interface and Qortal Go mobile extension so much that I created this walkthru/review video of it last night.

If you have been a little hesitant in the past to try Qortal or simply frustrated when attempting to use it before, I think it is now finally time to give it a real go thanks to all of the hard work done by community developers over the last year. We have an opportunity here to create our own private digital marketplace completely out of the scope of the corporate maritime commercial system. This is just one of the aspects of Qortal that makes it very unique and important for the BIG change needed in this increasingly technocratic digital age.



Download Qortal Hub or Go Today and try it out! It’s free and the community is really great. People will even send you coin to get your unique name on the network. That name will be yours and only yours forever on the network which is pretty amazing if you think about it!

There is so much more to share about the power of Qortal and how we can harness it to create beautiful new, free systems outside the scope of the fictional space of corporatized commerce. I will be writing and speaking a lot more about Qortal moving forward so stay tuned…



Learn More About Qortal Here





Buy me a coffee!



Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com



Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone