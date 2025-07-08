Deep Into The Wilderness We Went!

Yesterday we got back to ‘civilization’ after 3 days trekking deep into the Siskiyou Wilderness behind the Alfa Vedic farm. Talk about remote! Not a human was seen after we passed the initial campground as we traversed trails rarely stomped on by human feet. Here on this Subcast I give a brief overview of our experience along with my philosophical reflections on what this sort of wild nature has to offer us in the modern age.

Here are some pics from the trip! You can see what kind of amazing beauty we were immersed in! Full recap video coming!



Buy me a coffee!



Shop Alfa Vedic!

https://alfavedic.com

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone