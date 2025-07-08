The Winner Cast

Deep Into The Wilderness We Went!
Deep Into The Wilderness We Went!

And The Lessons We Learned About Our True Nature
Mike Winner's avatar
Mike Winner
Jul 08, 2025
2
1
Transcript

Yesterday we got back to ‘civilization’ after 3 days trekking deep into the Siskiyou Wilderness behind the Alfa Vedic farm. Talk about remote! Not a human was seen after we passed the initial campground as we traversed trails rarely stomped on by human feet. Here on this Subcast I give a brief overview of our experience along with my philosophical reflections on what this sort of wild nature has to offer us in the modern age.

Here are some pics from the trip! You can see what kind of amazing beauty we were immersed in! Full recap video coming!


