The Deplorables Of Scientism

In this latest Substack cast, I summarize a fantastic bit of investigative reporting by Jasun Horsley in relation to “Epstein, the Edge Foundation, MIT Media Lab, TED Talks & the Biology Wizards Rewriting Global Culture”. Crazy to think this article came out over 5 years ago and is now more relevant than ever. As the Trump regime aims to obfuscate details around the ‘Epstein list’, those who have been following this for years already know the damage has been done. I believe we are now witnessing the house of cards in complete collapse as millions of awakened individuals are abandoning allopathic medicine, avoiding fast food chains and big box stores, turning away from mainstream media, magazines, newspapers and any belief in ‘climate change’ or the natural inclination of ‘trans children’ to bend their gender.

For me, this Epstein information encapsulates so much more than simply exposing political espionage and the underbelly of child sex trafficking (which alone is a mountain of evil and needs to be done) but a watershed moment for modernity as the curtains raise from the illusion of ‘modern science as an objective pursuit of truth”. Here I follow the complicit arrangements made between notable figures in the world of science and Epstein, and how this moral quagmire serves as just one example of the rampant corruption within a scientific cult driven by power instead of truth and beauty.

We can do better and we are! The true scientific revolution is upon us and it won’t be taking place in the ‘hallowed halls’ of our famed academic institutions or drab government buildings, but instead at co-op gatherings at farms and within private groups on decentralized platforms like Qortal. A science that is both qualitative and quantitative and grounded in natural law. One that honors creation while endeavoring to work with it. A science that isn’t top-down or constricted to elite circles but truly open-source and decentralized. This is the future of true science and while we have a long road ahead of us, it is indeed a beautiful vision we all can hold.

Till next time,

Mike



