This is a powerful talk today because it puts into practical application everything I’ve been talking about here on this Subcast series, The Winner Cast. Many of you probably suffer from myopia, or blurred vision. Conventional optometrists say that this is an irreversible condition that is only fixable through corrective lenses. But, as we have recently witnessed with blindfolded children reading as well as ‘miraculous’ instantaneous healing of oral cavities with our remineralizing tooth serum, it is becoming quite clear that the science isn’t even close to settled when it comes to our biological condition.

In this Subcast I take a lot from the profoundly groundbreaking book, “Take Off Your Glasses And See” by holistic optometrist and light visionary Dr. Jacob Liberman. We actually had him on Alfacast back in 2021 and are quite excited to have him back on the show in October! (You can catch that episode here!) It’s hard to believe this book is now 30 years old! Jacob has been helping folks consistently heal their poor eye site for over 40 years through a practice that goes way beyond the bounds of the physical but yet, is still deeply grounded in true science. He’s a perfect fit for what we discuss every week on Alfacast and just another example of practical implementation of the true sciences for betterment of health and happiness.



I hope you enjoy this one as much as I enjoyed recording it! My vision has already massively improved since implementing these concepts and practices and I know it can do the same for you!

xo

-Mike

