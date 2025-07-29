Here is an introduction to my new series here on the challenge to AI and the philosophical reasoning behind my claim that AI will never be sentient or ‘conscious’ and the massive implications this has for us as organic, perceptual co-creative beings in this dynamic, interconnected reality.

This is a pretty massive undertaking but thanks to the brilliant minds of many before me, I am merely putting together many of the pieces from their work to deliver these Substack casts in a (hopefully) entertaining and easy to understand format. It is my hope that we can explore these ideas together and share this information with as many like-minded friends and family members so that the field can resonate this reality into more conscious actors. In this way, we can start to re-shape society as it should be. One that is focused on the qualitative alongside the quantitative. One that appreciates the abundant beauty and immense truth that resonates within the holographic field that we are a direct part of. This is what we aim to do with Alfa Vedic.

