Iran's Noble Heritage Of Freedom That Inspired America's Founding Fathers

Yesterday on Alfacast we had an excellent talk on the current Israel/Iran situation from a more religious & alchemical perspective. You can see the show here. In that, I had hoped to go deeper into the occulted Persian esoteric tradition and how it has influenced the West in degrees far beyond what we’ve been told in an attempt to layout a solution for the current Middle East problem. We didn’t have the time to get as deep as I would have liked so I decided to do a Substack cast on the topic here instead. Enjoy!





Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses!

https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone!

https://mikewinner.com/ozone