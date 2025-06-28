The Winner Cast

Iran's Noble Heritage Of Freedom That Inspired America's Founding Fathers
Iran's Noble Heritage Of Freedom That Inspired America's Founding Fathers

And How Embracing It's Divine Esoteric Roots Can Bring About An Iranian Renaissance
Jun 28, 2025
Yesterday on Alfacast we had an excellent talk on the current Israel/Iran situation from a more religious & alchemical perspective. You can see the show here. In that, I had hoped to go deeper into the occulted Persian esoteric tradition and how it has influenced the West in degrees far beyond what we’ve been told in an attempt to layout a solution for the current Middle East problem. We didn’t have the time to get as deep as I would have liked so I decided to do a Substack cast on the topic here instead. Enjoy!

