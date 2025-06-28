Iran's Noble Heritage Of Freedom That Inspired America's Founding Fathers

Yesterday on Alfacast we had an excellent talk on the current Israel/Iran situation from a more religious & alchemical perspective. You can see the show here. In that, I had hoped to go deeper into the occulted Persian esoteric tradition and how it has influenced the West in degrees far beyond what we’ve been told in an attempt to layout a solution for the current Middle East problem. We didn’t have the time to get as deep as I would have liked so I decided to do a Substack cast on the topic here instead. Enjoy!
The Winner Cast is a listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com
Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy
Get my favorite blue blocker glasses!
https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers
Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind
Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone!
https://mikewinner.com/ozone
Share this post