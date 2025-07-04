Exploring The Depths Of The Nuclear Weapons Hoax

Happy Independence Day to all my folks here in the states! Today I celebrate free thinking as I dive into my promised Subcast on the fake nuke topic. Here I take from the book, Death Object by Akio Nakatani as well as bits from The Falsification of Science by John Hamer & friend and neighbor, Shannon Rowan.

As many of you witness the blowing up of fireworks tonight, just know that the very action creating those explosions is still the only action we know of to cause explosive bombs :) You can all rest easy tonight that nuclear annihilation is not a reality nor will it ever be because it’s a fake reality. Peace!



