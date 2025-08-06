As I continue to break down the fallacies of modern science and mainstream philosophy in general as grounds for dispelling any notion that AI could ever be truly sentient, I now dive deep into the metaphysics of philosopher, Henri Bergson. I want to make it clear here that I don’t believe any single philosopher or mystic has all the answers nor do I propose that I do but I do see the value in analyzing specific minds who were able to see into the reality field in exceptional ways and then contextualize them for our current reality in hopes of progressing thought forward. I believe Henri Bergson would agree with this!

“To exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly.” Henri Bergson - Creative Evolution

Truth is that life is an unfolding, ever-changing experience and it is incumbent upon the modern philosopher to continue this search forward while valuing the past geniuses who got us to where we are today. My hope is we can process all of this information into a new contextual metaphysic that delivers a qualitative science allowing for a more open and free world to experience itself as it should, outside of the current control systems built on ignorance and fear.

In this cast, I start with part 1 of my breakdown of Henri Bergson’s vastly unique take on metaphysics and his critiques of the Cartesian mechanistic approach that dominates much of science. I include a simulated discussion between Bergson and Rene Descartes and then set my sights on Idealism a bit. In part 2, we will fully focus on Idealism and the potential for Bergson to extend past the physical plane with a little help from Walter Russell.

- Mike

Buy me a coffee!



Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone