Finding A Middle Path With Henri Bergson's Metaphysics - Part 2

Here is Part 2 of my exploration of Henri Bergson’s metaphysics and the role it can play in a return to a more grounded and qualitative science. I simulate a conversation between Bergson and the contemporary Analytic Idealist, Bernardo Kastrup as a way to highlight some of the differences and core criticisms of Idealism from the framework of Bergson’s view of reality and then touch on non-dualism. Finally, we finish with a conversation between Walter Russell and Bergson. I hope this fun exploration into these cosmologies and philosophies opens your mind up as much as mine! We can all take this in as a conversation and as a means to explore a collective reality that is fluid while also objective. One that is real within our experience but also in recognition of the divine.

