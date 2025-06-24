Conveersation #4: Dawn Lester

On this episode of Conveersations, my friend Dawn Lester and I explore a ton of topics ranging from the importance of the written novel to the broad implications of our investigations into consciousness. Dawn is doing great work in this arena and is just a beautiful soul through and through. It was a great pleasure to have this free-flowing discussion with her!

Towards the end we discuss her upcoming event in the UK called Illuminate & Elevate. I highly recommend making it out to this if you can!



