Remembering Our Humanity Through Romantic Literature
Remembering Our Humanity Through Romantic Literature

And Why We All Are Jane Eyre
Mike Winner
Dec 31, 2025

After finishing Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre last night, I briefly reflect here on the importance of romantic literature in today’s climate, the role the past plays in the present and how culture may just be a psy-op. Enjoy!

