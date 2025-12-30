Technological Automation As Governance

This holiday season, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed reading Charlotte Brontë’s classic gothic novel, Jayne Eyre. The style and temperament of these English Victorian novels always seem to fit my winter moods better than any other sort of fiction out there and as I ruminate on times long-ago where organic life and elevated sensibilities still reigned supreme, my mind keeps wandering to the times we are in now and the complete technological transformation that has happened since those romantic times of Brontë’s era. How did this happen and why? Is this all just ‘manifest destiny’ for a society driven by profit and the innovative splurges of a thriving democratic world or something much more sinister?

In this Winner Cast, drawing from inspiration from Jane Eyre’s stubborn autonomy and will to be stand for principle over societal fashion, I dive into what I think this is technological era is all about and how it plans on usurping that very will force that made Jane such a dynamic and popular character to this very day. I take a bit from James Tunney’s masterful book, Plantation of The Automatons as well from the fantastic investigative work of Substack author, ESC and some of his recent essays on automation and technological governance. I highly recommend subscribing to his channel!

