Conveersation Series #5 - Mike Wilkerson

It’s been too long but I am happy to finally release another Conveersation episode, this time with my good buddy, the bard of bio-geology himself, Mike Wilkerson aka Stellium7. In true conveersation form, we amble through a vast array of topics ranging from the role generations play in our collective consciousness, the polarity of analog vs digital, how our past plays into our present as presented by his new book The Hacker Prince as well as some cautionary tales on psychedelic use. This was a super fun time with a deep thinker and even deeper human being. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed recording it.

