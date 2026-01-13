Ushering In A New Renaissance One Node At A Time

Hey guys!

I’m back with another Winner Cast espousing all sorts of ideas and solutions for what very well could be the current dark ages we are living in. Can a new Renaissance be birthed into existence to help walk us into a more beautiful society or is this just another day of over-thinking and referential biases as a coping mechanism for the general malaise of the human condition? Either way, there is personal experience involved and with that, collective experience as well. For me, I’d rather experience freedom, love and beauty as much as I can so I will continue to work on projects like Qortal for the greater good of the collective.

Tomorrow, I will be taking part in the 14th International Freedom Cells Conference as we formally announce Qortal’s new role to play in the evolution of this innovative online community of free thinkers and solutionists. You can join in on the call here or simply watch the stream on Odysee here. Listen to this cast for a full breakdown on what’s happening with this new development on Qortal and please don’t hesitate to DM me on any of these platforms for more info or guidance on how to join in on the new distributed revolution happening in spite of what the wanna-be controllers want.

