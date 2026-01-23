The Triality Of Loosh Harvesting

In this Winner Cast, I explore an interesting breakdown of the archetypes and looping nature of the ‘control grid’ featured recently on the Hidden AmuraKa Youtube Channel. There’s a lot here that I think is very valuable for the discerning mind to reflect upon as it can help us see through a lot of the machinations behind these systems run by a psychopathic elite, but I also add a word of caution in giving this very theory too much power as it can lead right back into the paradigm it aims to disrupt. One aspect of the theory that I find very pertinent to the greater awakening is the concept of ‘loosh harvesting’ which I have discussed for years on this channel and on past Alfacasts. This is a very real thing that more awakened souls need to be familiar with.

Loosh is simply the psycho-emotional energy emitted from self-conscious beings when triggered into autonomic releasing of thoughts through some aspect of fear. It is the true currency of the inverted, simulated ‘control system’. I discuss how this is harvested, why ‘truther loosh’ is the most coveted form of loosh and what we can do to refrain from producing it. In the end, it is all about transmutation and coherence.

The solutions are simple but the implementation isn’t always easy, especially in this automated world of digital loosh harvesting. This is why we need to help each other stay the course! Community is key because if the free thinkers can coordinate and work together without generating said loosh, this empire of control will collapse over night.

