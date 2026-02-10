Maintaining Attentional Sovereignty To Stay Out Of Plato's Cave

In this latest Winner Cast I jump off from my last discussion around ‘loosh harvesting’ by clarifying some terms and focusing on system’s design to lay out a more integrated model on how our energy is harvested to optimize the automaticity loops of the current control system. I bring in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave as a great analogy for this operation while at the same dispelling any notions around the ‘soul trap’ pop-Gnostic narrative often associated with it.

In the end, it’s all about mastering our attention and the arousal that it initiates. This is why I delve into Taoism and Tantra as foundational traditions we can lean on for some sound practices to combat the energy leakage that these systems require to operate. I then wrap up by recommending some very pragmatic practices from tehse traditions that anyone can incorporate into their daily and weekly routines.

The solutions are so simple, they just require a little bit of discipline and dedication which I think is a small price to pay given the current stakes involved with where this is all potentially going.

If my work resonates with you and you’d like to support it, I’d be grateful if you became a paid subscriber on my Substack. It really helps me keep going with this work. Or just buy me a coffee below!

I’ve also launched a YouTube channel where this content plus special video content will appear! Find it here!



Qort donation address: QfjoMGib4trpZHzxUSMdmtiRnsrLNf74zp (WINNER)

Bitcoin donation address: 1LCT5UL8qbq6nELZ5NzAE7EfXSV1PY3FbD



Mike’s booklist

Buy me a coffee!

Get my favorite grounding footwear, Earth Runners here!

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

The ultimate foundational blueprint for autonomy over your life and business affairs: https://mikewinner.com/privatelife



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone