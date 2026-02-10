Maintaining Attentional Sovereignty To Stay Out Of Plato's Cave

In this latest Winner Cast I jump off from my last discussion around ‘loosh harvesting’ by clarifying some terms and focusing on system’s design to lay out a more integrated model on how our energy is harvested to optimize the automaticity loops of the current control system. I bring in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave as a great analogy for this operation while at the same dispelling any notions around the ‘soul trap’ pop-Gnostic narrative often associated with it.
In the end, it’s all about mastering our attention and the arousal that it initiates. This is why I delve into Taoism and Tantra as foundational traditions we can lean on for some sound practices to combat the energy leakage that these systems require to operate. I then wrap up by recommending some very pragmatic practices from tehse traditions that anyone can incorporate into their daily and weekly routines.
The solutions are so simple, they just require a little bit of discipline and dedication which I think is a small price to pay given the current stakes involved with where this is all potentially going.
