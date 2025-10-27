Winner Cast Film Review: Eddington

Last week, I asked the community here if you would be interested in a new series focused on films I find interesting for our current time and the response (especially on Telegram) was a resounding ‘Yes!’. So here we go, my first review is of a film that came out this Summer by acclaimed millennial writer/director, Ari Aster.

Eddington was not what I expected which is a good thing. It’s a completely original creation from an auteur who still believes in cinema and is not afraid to create his own thing outside the confines of the inner-crowd of the Hollywood tone-deaf social club. It’s daring in that it takes place during Covid but doesn’t take a side. This shocked me when I saw it and gives me a bit of hope that we may be seeing the dawn of a new era of Hollywood filmmaking that isn’t beholden to ‘The Message’ of wokeness that has dominated the industry over the last decade. But is this really the dawn of something new or just an outlier in an already dead industry? For me, it’s hard to say but either way, I loved this film and hope my review here does it some credit.

Please note, there are MANY SPOILERS in this review so please watch the film first and then come back to get the most out of my breakdown…or just enjoy the ride here and take it for what it is, an entertaining exploration of the work of art that is Eddington.