The Divine Mysteries Of Holy Matrimony

As my wife and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary a few weeks back with a rare romantic getaway, I had time to reflect on the sacred sacrament of marriage from a more integrated perspective than I believe I have ever had. This living allegory for the purpose of life rings more true to me today than ever before so I share this with you today on a very overdue episode of The Winner Cast.

Buy me a coffee!

Looking for a career in the healing arts? Get accredited in Acute Integrative Homeopathy™ https://alfavedic.com/practicioner



Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com

Get my favorite grounding footwear, Earth Runners here!

Protect yourself & your teens from media manipulation & groupthink w/ Dani Katz’s Pop Propaganda Course! http://alfavedic.com/poppropaganda

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind



Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone