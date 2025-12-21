Zen And The Art Of Smart Phone Management

This morning, with a satisfied air of contentment that I too am on a similar path, I finished the classic book, Zen And The Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert Pirsig. I really enjoyed it and must say that for the most part, it still holds up. Part philosophical essay, part buddy road trip story, I found it deeply entertaining and a fun philosophical read (but of course, I also think the same of Plato’s dialogues) and highly recommend it if you enjoy this sort of intellectually stimulating thing.

On this Winner Cast I briefly touch on the book and its core thesis in reference to the modern digital age that we now find ourselves thoroughly enmeshed in. Have our values changed since the 1970s or has the controlling paradigm simply tricked us into thinking so? How can we stem the tide of technocracy if we can’t even access its inner workings like that motorcycle Robert rode with his son 50 years ago? I try to tackle these questions and more while being visited by the UPS delivery guy. Enjoy.