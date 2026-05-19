There’s a question I keep getting asked, usually from people who’ve just discovered the site: Why did you build this? And why now?

The honest answer is: because the moment demanded it.

───

Where We Are in the Culture

Scroll through any mainstream social feed right now and you’ll find the same thing: Hantavirus headlines, and — perhaps for the first time — laughing emojis.

Not panic. Not compliance. Laughter.

The rollout of the “next Covid” narrative is being met with a level of cynicism and critical questioning that simply didn’t exist five years ago. People are openly mocking it. That’s a seismic cultural shift — and it matters.

But here’s what I find even more interesting: for those who’ve genuinely internalized the first principles of terrain, the Hantavirus conversation — on either side — becomes essentially irrelevant. You don’t need to be a believer or a denier. You exit the dialectic entirely. When you understand that health is an expression of your internal environment, that you create the reality around you when you master your own terrain, the hysteria doesn’t even register as a threat worth entering. You’re operating in a more fully realized world.

That’s exactly where TerrainTV lives. Not in the debate. Beyond it.

───

The Movement Hit a Tipping Point

Something shifted after Covid. The ideas that had been circulating in underground health circles for decades — the primacy of the terrain, the role of environment and toxicity, the sovereignty of the body — stopped being fringe. They started being discussed.





Andrew Kaufman went from being a name passed around in conspiracy discussion threads to someone your neighbor has heard of. Alec Zeck built an audience that rivals mainstream wellness influencers. And perhaps most telling: Del Bigtree — someone who had long anchored himself in the virus model and natural immunity framework — recently hosted a panel exploring terrain perspectives. That would have been unimaginable five years ago.

The gatekeepers are tired. The audience has outgrown the gate.

───

The New Problem: Noise

But here’s the thing nobody talks about. When ideas stop being censored, they also stop being protected from the flood.

Open the terrain conversation on TikTok or Instagram right now and you’ll find a mix of the genuinely brilliant and the outright ludicrous — young personalities with massive followings saying things that are half-right, misattributed, or in some cases, weaponized misinformation designed to discredit the entire conversation. AI-generated content farms are churning out terrain-adjacent material with zero understanding of the underlying science.

We are drowning in information and starving for discernment.

This is where curation becomes one of the most important act of service you can perform for a community. Not simply creation. Not even education. Curation. The human act of sorting, weighing, and deciding what deserves a prominent place and what needs to stay in the pile.

The problem has always been that real curation at scale requires either a large team with funding — usually from an NGO with its own agenda — or a dedicated individual grinding themselves into burnout. Neither option has ever produced something truly trustworthy and truly independent at the same time.

Until now.

───

I Transmuted the Fear

Like a lot of people, I watched the rise of AI with unease. The replacement of human expression with synthetic output. The erosion of discernment. The flood of convincing garbage.

And then I made a choice: instead of projecting that fear outward, I’d transmute it into action.



What if a single person — without a large team, without NGO funding, without compromising their independence — could build and automate a curation project at real scale? What if the same technology threatening to drown truth could be turned around and used to surface it?

TerrainTV is my answer to that question. One person. AI-assisted. Fully independent. No agenda beyond getting the right voices in front of the right people.

───

A Collaborative Model That Costs Nobody Anything

TerrainTV is free to use. Always will be.

The content already exists — it’s out there on YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and beyond, often buried by algorithms, shadowbanned, or lost in a sea of junk. TerrainTV doesn’t steal it or compete with it. We surface it, organize it, and give it a premium home.

Creators keep their view counts on their original platforms. Their audiences grow while TerrainTV handles the curation and the marketing. Users get a clean, trusted library with zero ads, zero spam, and zero fees. Big tech platforms provide the hosting infrastructure while we provide the discernment layer they’ve never been willing to build themselves.

Nobody gives anything up. Everybody wins.

───

Built as an Act of Service — and a Blueprint

The deepest motivation behind TerrainTV wasn’t strategy. It was a yearning to create something in service to the world.

Nature doesn’t operate on a give-and-take model. It operates on give and give more. Trees don’t withhold oxygen. Rivers don’t charge for passage. When systems open-source and collaborate, they flow into the natural state of this realm — and they thrive because of it.

That’s what I wanted to build. And I hope it inspires others to do the same.

By making this content easier to find, easier to trust, and easier to share, I’m hoping to bring real value to people’s daily lives — not just information, but the tools to act on it. Which brings me to the one revenue model we do have.

Under every video on TerrainTV, you’ll find a relevant affiliate offer — often from the very creator you just watched. When you click through and purchase, you’re not just buying something that may genuinely improve your life but you’re helping fund the site and directly support the creator who made the content that moved you. No middlemen. No ad networks. No compromises.

It’s a win all the way down.

───

What This Is Really About

At its core, TerrainTV is a bet that curation is an act of love. That humans still have a role to play in deciding what truth looks like — not by suppressing ideas, but by organizing them. By putting our names and our reputations behind a signal instead of drowning in the noise.

The terrain has always been about the internal environment — the conditions that determine whether something thrives or becomes diseased. We’re applying that same principle to information.

The environment matters. And TerrainTV is part of building a healthier one.



In Sovereignty,

Mike Winner

───

TerrainTV is free to explore at terraintv.com. Follow your favorite creators, get notified when they post, and leave the algorithm behind.







If my work resonates with you and you’d like to support it, I’d be grateful if you became a paid subscriber on my Substack. It really helps me keep going with this work. Or just buy me a coffee below!

I’ve also launched a YouTube channel where this content plus special video content will appear! Find it here!

Have you become a member of Qortal, the new (truly decentralized) parallel internet ecosystem yet? Join my Q-group here today for free and get 6 QORT sent your way to register your name!



Qort donation address: QfjoMGib4trpZHzxUSMdmtiRnsrLNf74zp (WINNER)



Bitcoin donation address: 1LCT5UL8qbq6nELZ5NzAE7EfXSV1PY3FbD



My booklist

Buy me a coffee!

Get my favorite grounding footwear, Earth Runners here!



Get my favorite blue blocker glasses here!