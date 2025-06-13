Hey freedom fam!

There are moments when we hear a birth story—or live one ourselves—and something doesn’t sit quite right.

Even if everything “went fine.”

Even if the baby was healthy.

Even if the birth was called a success.

Still, something feels off.

That feeling isn’t random. It isn’t in your head. It’s a kind of remembering.

My dear friend and birthing mentor, Eyla Cuenca, is offering a free masterclass next week that speaks directly to this remembering.

It’s called:

The Hidden Roots: Four elements sabotaging women in birth—and how to reclaim ease & autonomy

🗓 Wednesday, June 18 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT

→ Save your seat here!

Eyla is the founder of Uncovering Birth and one of the most grounded, embodied voices I’ve encountered in the birth world. Her work has deeply impacted the way I understand pregnancy, birth, and postpartum—not just as physiological events, but as emotional, spiritual, and cultural thresholds.

This class is a space to look clearly at what’s been shaping our birth stories behind the scenes. Eyla will guide us through four root-level forces that often go unnamed—but that many of us have felt in our bones.

This is for you if:

You’re pregnant and want to move forward with more awareness and trust

You’ve already given birth and still feel something lingering

You’re a birth worker or healer looking to support from a deeper place

Or you’ve always felt that birth holds something powerful, even if you haven’t had the words for it

This is a remembering, not a performance. A space where your instincts are honored.

→ Register here!

Warmly,

Mike

P.S. If someone you love is preparing for birth, or still healing from one, please send this to them. We deserve spaces that help us make sense of what we’ve been carrying.