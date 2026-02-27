

As a devoted father of two healthy vibrant boys with a mother and wife who are most dear to me, this topic rings closest to my heart. What if birth isn’t just something that happened to us, but the doorway to healing every area of our life?

In this free masterclass, “When Birth Heals the Mother”, my good friend and birthing coach, Eyla Cuenca reveals how the patterns shaping our relationships, voice, motherhood, and self-worth were often planted at the very beginning. Through her powerful Birth Alchemy framework, you’ll uncover hidden survival patterns like self-betrayal, self-erasure, and inherited stories, and learn how birth becomes the portal to rewrite them. Whether you are healing your own story or feeling called to hold space for others, this webinar will shift how you see birth and yourself forever.

Whether you’re building your own family, already a mother or someone who wants to support women on their birth journey... this hour together is for you! Bring your friends, daughters and whoever else is ready for radical reclamation.



