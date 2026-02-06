As we continue to work on bringing Music & Sky back to the people, Confluence remains my favorite event of the year and I’m super pumped to be returning this year to close out Sunday night with a DJ set on the main stage! I’ll also be hosting a special workshop on the new decentralized internet platform, Qortal as we workshop on how we can build our own digital networks outside the techno corporatocracy.

Confluence is one of those rare events merging the spirit of a festival with the soul of a family gathering. If you’re looking for that family of activated, grounded, awake, open-minded and loving souls that are also extremely well informed on all subjects regarding law, health, self-sufficiency and the true sciences, this is a must-attend event. The speaker and music lineup this year is next level but it’s the people attending that make it so magical.

Confluence takes place April 23-27 on Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas. It blends workshops, talks, music, movement and deep connection into a fully immersive choose-your-own-adventure experience. Amazing food on a 200 acre regenerative ranch with the very best people. Please join me!

Use the code WINNER10 for 10% off your ticket. Can’t wait to hang with y’all in Texas this Spring!



Get your tickets here!

