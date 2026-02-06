This April, We Gather In Person To Reverberate Truth Throughout The Aether
And Dance, Eat, Laugh & Discover Why Community Like This Matters So Much!
As we continue to work on bringing Music & Sky back to the people, Confluence remains my favorite event of the year and I’m super pumped to be returning this year to close out Sunday night with a DJ set on the main stage! I’ll also be hosting a special workshop on the new decentralized internet platform, Qortal as we workshop on how we can build our own digital networks outside the techno corporatocracy.
Confluence is one of those rare events merging the spirit of a festival with the soul of a family gathering. If you’re looking for that family of activated, grounded, awake, open-minded and loving souls that are also extremely well informed on all subjects regarding law, health, self-sufficiency and the true sciences, this is a must-attend event. The speaker and music lineup this year is next level but it’s the people attending that make it so magical.
Confluence takes place April 23-27 on Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas. It blends workshops, talks, music, movement and deep connection into a fully immersive choose-your-own-adventure experience. Amazing food on a 200 acre regenerative ranch with the very best people. Please join me!
Use the code WINNER10 for 10% off your ticket. Can’t wait to hang with y’all in Texas this Spring!
Get your tickets here!
See you there! I’ll have the whole fam (wife and 3 kids) in the RV park.
Sounds like a great event!
Just want to make a comment about the title since there's one questionable word - "aether". This goes back to classical times and seemed to be the answer to the world for how light traversed the universe.
It especially came in handy with Newton and the materialism of the 19th century. It further created a world of scientific inquiry absent of the spiritual world fueling German materialism basing its laws and rules of medicine on pharmacology, vaccination and experimentation. It turned medicine into a system no longer personalized and set up the medical education and research re-enforcing this allopathic philosophy. It especially got governmental approval through the efforts of Rockefeller and Carnegie with the Flexner Report of 1910.
Meanwhile another scientist, one of the greatest experimental scientist, Michael Faraday, made the suggestion that atoms were purely "centers of force. Force, not substance is the true being of the world... not ponderable substance." Herein entered the world of magnetic force, the field that connects all of the Universe.
As Albert Einstein stated: "The greatest alteration in the axiomatic basis of physics -- in our conception in the structure of relativity-- since the foundation of theoretical physics by Newton, originated in the researches of Faraday and Maxwell on electromagnetic phenomena." Faraday in the 19th century produced the imaginative ideas of modern field theory.
Once light was recognized as electromagnetic radiation it went against the metaphysical bias of materialism. For such scientist the opposite of matter was spirit, and to admit the immaterial of light would open the floodgates of speculative natural theology."
Unfortunately, that is where allopathic medicine has become stuck and will eventually have to give up its stronghold on medicine. Light medicine, meditation, herbs, nutrition, and homeopathy will prove to be the essential tools of healing. Pardon the long note.