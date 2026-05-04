

For those following me over the years, you know that one of my main focuses has always been around terrain health and technology. Well, I now have created a solution that brings that altogether. Why?

It seems like every single day, another voice gets silenced.

Another channel disappears. Another piece of the puzzle—another critical bit of research someone spent years compiling—is simply erased from the digital world by some faceless moderator in Silicon Valley.

For two decades, I’ve been deep in the world of terrain science. I’ve had the honor of connecting with the brilliant researchers, doctors, and innovators who have been courageously pushing this conversation forward. And for just as long, I’ve watched our collective knowledge get scattered, suppressed, and de-platformed.

We’ve all felt it. That frustration of trying to find a video you know you saw, only to find a “This channel is no longer available” message. The exhaustion of having to jump between countless different platforms just to follow the creators you trust.

I got tired of waiting for someone else to solve it. So I decided to build the solution myself.

Today, I’m incredibly fired up to announce the launch of my passion project: TerrainTV.

https://terraintv.com

This is the platform I’ve dreamed of for years: a single, free, easy-to-search repository for the entire world of terrain health and science. A central hub where the most dedicated terrain enthusiast and the person who just heard the term for the first time can both find exactly what they’re looking for. A place built to support the fearless voices of this movement, not silence them.

And here’s the best part: I used the technocrats’ own tools against them.

They want to censor us? Fine. I took the very AI technology they’re developing and used it to build a censorship-resistant ark for this knowledge — and I did it at a fraction of the time and cost it would have taken just a few years ago.

Building a fully custom, secure platform like this — with intelligent video categorization and a search function that can scan across more than 40,000 videos — would have traditionally required a large dev team, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and years of work. By leveraging new AI tools, I built it myself.

We premiered TerrainTV live last week at Confluence 2026 down at Sovereignty Ranch in Texas, and the response from the 1,000+ sovereigns in attendance was absolutely electric. It was a real-world demonstration of what I spoke about in my workshop, “The Sovereign Stack” — that when we learn to use these new tools correctly, we can build the future we want to see.





This isn’t some algorithmically-generated video dump. This is the result of 20 years of my personal research, relationships, and deep immersion in this world. Every single one of the 150+ creators on the platform is hand-picked. Every category is intentionally designed. This is human curation, built on a foundation of trust and deep domain knowledge.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside TerrainTV right now:

• 40,000+ Videos and Growing Daily: The library is massive and constantly expanding.

• Never Lose a Creator Again: We crawl YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and BitChute every single night. If a creator gets banned on one platform, their content remains safe and discoverable with us. (More sites coming!)

• Deep Search: We’re building the most comprehensive search engine for terrain theory content in existence.

• Privacy-Focused: This is a fully custom build. No Big Tech. No surveillance. Just a secure home for truth.

This platform is for you. It’s for all of us. I want you to be a part of it from day one.

Go here and create your free account: https://terraintv.com

With a free account, you can:

• Follow your favorite creators and get notified when they post new videos

• Build your own private playlists to organize your research

• Rest easy knowing the voices you rely on won’t just disappear overnight

This is just the beginning. We’re already working on adding more creators and much more functionality. And next year, we’ll be rolling out the “Terrain Doc” — a custom-trained local LLM that will be an AI expert specifically trained on the science of terrain.

The narrative is ours for the taking. We just need a place to build it together. This is that place.

Hope to see you inside.

In Sovereignty,

Mike Winner