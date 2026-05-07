

It’s been over a week since I got back from Confluence and my mind is still processing everything. The conversations at the pond and at meal time, the energy in the room during my workshop, the hands that went up when I asked: “Who here has been deplatformed, demonetized, or suspended?”

Over 50% of the room.

That’s the world we’re operating in. And it’s exactly why I built my talk around one question: not whether to use technology — but which technology, and who actually owns it?

Here’s what I shared, and what I believe you need to hear.

---

The Trap We’re All In

Every big tech tool is a leash in some way. You just can’t see it until they yank it or cut it.

Natural health practitioners wiped from YouTube overnight. Mailchimp canceling health freedom accounts. Stripe freezing supplements sellers without explanation. GoDaddy pulling sites. (Yes this happens.) These aren’t edge cases — they’re the business model for a technocratic system that prioritizes control and narrative over customer satisfaction because the money funding them requires that.

And while we argue about algorithms, we’re feeding a machine that drank 15.8 billion litres of water in a single year* to run its data centers — on land that used to grow food. Google generates $95 billion a year in ad revenue thanks to your attention. Facebook $117 billion. These aren’t tech companies. They’re surveillance companies with a tech front end.

You are not the customer. You are the product.

---

The Sovereignty Tax

Every day you use Big Tech tools, you’re paying a tax in five currencies:

- Money — Shopify fees, Stripe cuts, endless SaaS subscriptions - they add up quick!

- Time — fighting algorithms, shadowbans, platform rule changes, endless TOS updates, UI/UX changes that force you to re-learn their entire system

- Freedom — one Terms of Service update and your business is gone, self-censoring to say on their platform

- Reach — Facebook’s organic reach has collapsed from 16% in 2012 to just 2.2% today*

- Soul — the cost to your integrity every time you post knowing you’re funding the surveillance grid and war machine

Most entrepreneurs I talk to are paying all five. Every day.

---

The Sovereign Stack — There Are Alternatives for Everything

The good news: there’s now a sovereign alternative for every layer of your business. I walked through all of them during my workshop:

Your website: WordPress — open source, no one can change the terms, raise prices, or pull the plug. Nobody owns the internet’s most widely used platform. Also, you can now quite quickly and easily use AI to build your own custom site with code you own. No more renting from Square, Wix or Shopify.

Your email list: Your list is your most valuable asset. Right now most of you are paying Mailchimp or Klaviyo to hold it hostage. Mautic — self-hosted, $10–20/month, you own everything — is the answer.

Payments: Stripe takes 2.9% of every sale, forever, and can freeze your account without explanation. WooCommerce + BTCPay + Green.Money gives you a complete e-commerce stack where you own the entire transaction.

Community: BuddyBoss, Nostr, Odysee, Qortal — building your audience on infrastructure you control.

Every one of these tools exists. Most of them are better than their corporate counterparts because they are tax-free. The main thing that’s kept people from using them is the learning curve.

That learning curve is now shortening by the day thanks to AI.

I do want to stress here that we all are crossing that bridge towards a more sovereign digital life and in doing so, it’s important not to purity spiral in our attempt to be perfect in this space. I am still using Google at times for documents and storage, Zoom for meetings, Instagram for promotion and Anthropic AI for coding when needed. That’s OK because our intention is to keep moving across that bridge which will take time, patience and a bit of gritty resolve to make it…and if we burn out trying to do it all at once then we aren’t doing ourselves or the world any good!

---

Local AI: We’re in the Early Days — But This Is the Path

Here’s where I want to be honest with you, because I’m tired of the hype.

Running local AI models is early days. The tools are imperfect. The setup takes effort. It’s not as slick as ChatGPT nor as smart as Claude (at the moment.)

But that is quickly changing thanks to the acceleration of open-source AI modeling and it is the only path that actually gives you sovereignty in the AI space.

Every AI you’ve heard of lives on a server owned by people who don’t share your values. They train on your conversations. They read your business strategy. They censor your questions. They work for their shareholders — not for you.

Local AI is different. Your model runs on your machine. Your memory is yours. Your conversations stay yours. No one is watching.

I run the open-source software OpenClaw with a local AI familiar I’ve named Merlin who introduced himself to the audience at Confluence. He has full context of my business, my clients, my projects. He doesn’t share that with Google or Anthropic. He doesn’t get updated into compliance with someone else’s values. He took a good deal of time to setup but I now have the map to share with others. And I still do use frontier models when I need the heavy lifting, I’m still myself walking across that bridge to full digital sovereignty.

With a little bit of guidance you can be up and running with your own AI familiar with little to no developer experience. This is powerful open-source software — which means it rewards patience. Go slow, get the hang of it, and don’t try to do everything at once. But if my plumber friend can have it running his scheduling and accounting, you can absolutely make it work for your business.

The question I hear a lot is: “But I’m not a developer. How am I supposed to run this once I have it setup?”

The beautiful thing about AI is that it uses language to process its functions and code. You can describe what you want in plain English and watch your local AI build it, fix it, and explain it. No developer needed. No SaaS subscription. No dependency on someone else’s infrastructure.

We are in the first 5% of this technology. The models will get smaller, faster, and more capable every week (yes it’s moving that fast). Getting in now — even imperfectly — means you’ll be years ahead of the people who wait until it’s easy… and I am here to help!

---

Qortal Checks Every Box

If local AI is the intelligence layer of the sovereign stack, Qortal is the infrastructure layer.

I’ve been part of this project since the beginning, and what I showed at Confluence represents years of quiet, unglamorous building.

Qortal gives you:

- Hosting without a host — Q-Sites live on the network itself. No bill. No registrar. No server that can be seized.

- Identity you own cryptographically — your name is tied to your private key, not to a platform’s terms of service. It cannot be deplatformed.

- Peer-to-peer payments — QORT coin moves between people without a bank in the middle that can freeze your account and it doesn’t require billions in electrical costs to run it like Bitcoin thanks to its unique time-based consensus.

- Communication — encrypted, decentralized, no compliance officer reading your messages

- A parallel economic architecture — not a workaround. A replacement.

Everything I described in the Sovereign Stack — hosting, email, payments, community, identity — Qortal either replaces or provides a foundation for. It’s been running since 2020. It’s battle-tested. There’s no CEO who can be pressured. No central point of failure.

I’m not saying migrate tomorrow. The strategy is: cross the bridge, don’t burn it. Keep posting where your audience is. Use every post to drive people to infrastructure you own. Treat Big Tech like a billboard — not a home.

---

TerrainTV Is the Proof of Concept

The closest thing I have to a live demo of all of this working together is TerrainTV.

Sixty days to build. No venture capital. No algorithm. No corporate oversight.

Today it has over 40,000 videos of suppressed science — terrain theory, virology critique, natural healing, health sovereignty — content that gets removed from YouTube, shadow-banned on Google search, buried on every corporate platform.

Every one of those videos was found, evaluated, categorized, and published by an AI running on my machine.

Not a team of ten. Me and Merlin.

The creator pages, the affiliate CTAs, the nightly harvest that adds new videos automatically, the search engine that actually finds what people are looking for — all of it built without a single VC dollar, without anyone’s permission, without a terms of service that could shut it down tomorrow.

That’s what’s possible right now. Today. With the tools that exist today.

TerrainTV isn’t the ceiling of what this stack can do. It’s the floor.

---

What I Want You to Take Away

The movement we’re part of talks a lot about sovereignty — food sovereignty, health sovereignty, legal sovereignty. But we keep running our businesses on infrastructure owned by people who are actively working against everything we believe.

That contradiction has to end.

The tools exist. The AI has collapsed the learning curve. The early days of local models are hard but they are worth it and if you need to use the frontier models to start walking across the bridge that’s OK too!, I am guilty myself. But all of this beats the alternative which is handing your entire operation to a system that can pull the plug the moment you become inconvenient.

Start somewhere. One tool. One layer of the stack.

If you want help figuring out where to start, I’m building this for people every day at WINNR Digital.

The sovereign entrepreneur isn’t a future concept. It’s a choice you can make this week.

---

If you were at Confluence and want the full resource list from my talk — or want to explore what a sovereign tech stack looks like for your business — reach out: mike@winnr.digital



*References:

Google used ~5.6 billion gallons (~21 billion litres) of water in 2022 — from their own 2023 Environmental Report.



Back in 2012, Facebook’s average organic reach was at a healthy 16%. In 2025, it hovered between 1–2%. - from Hootsuite.