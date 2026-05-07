The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

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John Webber's avatar
John Webber
May 8

WOW ... This is a 5D New Human frequency share. This is exactly what I see and resonate with regarding the New Earth. Hope we can connect on manifesting these ideas in an even deeper more meaningful way.

Talking in 5D about 5D perception ... the love and light frequency building the New Earth. Together leveraging our own AI development future. This is what I talk about on my podcast every week.

Thank you Mike for this post. ~ Peace ❤️

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Mike D.'s avatar
Mike D.
May 8

Very inspirational. Looking forward to getting into this deeper!

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