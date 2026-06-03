

I don’t promote a lot of things. My inbox is full of people asking me to share their stuff, and mostly I don’t — because mostly it’s not something I’d actually buy myself.

This is different.

My friend Jared Pickard — founder of Be Here Farm, and someone I had the pleasure of getting to know on retreat in Belize last year — is launching something called Being Human: In Your Body. It’s a six-month somatic journey built on the teachings of Rudolf Steiner, guided by Edmund Knighton PhD, a man who has spent over 40 years not just studying Steiner’s work but embodying it.

Here’s what stopped me when Jared shared this with me: Steiner’s work is notoriously difficult to get into. Volumes of self-referential lectures translated from German, layered meaning, years of re-reading just to scratch the surface. Most people never break through. Edmund and Jared have solved that problem — not with more reading, but by stripping everything down to movement and live meditation. Twelve unique etheric movement practices he developed over decades. No prerequisites, no reading list, no barrier to entry.

100% of participants in the previous Being Human program reported feeling more connected to nature, deeper in their spirituality, more joyful, more inspired, and more compassionate. That’s not a marketing line — that’s a clean sweep on every question they were asked.

And the price is almost shockingly accessible: $280 for six months, twice a month — 14 sessions at $20 each. Their previous programs ran $3,000–$4,000. They genuinely want to get this into as many hands as possible, and it shows.

Sessions run July 2 through December 18, twice monthly at 7pm CST via Zoom (90 minutes each). There’s also a preparatory session on June 11th for those who sign up early.

I trust Jared. I trust the work. If Steiner has ever been on your radar — or if you’ve wanted it to be — this is the most accessible on-ramp that’s ever existed.

→ Enroll here — and tell them I sent you at checkout.



