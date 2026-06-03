The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

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Spiritual Evolution's avatar
Spiritual Evolution
Jun 4

I dont want to be that guy, bc im sure this program is wonderful and i respect your work. But trying to sell people on it by saying Anthroposophy is too dense and "people never get there" ? That's literally the point, the difficulty in getting there is the eternal patience you need. To understand it could take multiple lifetimes and to embrace the unreal depth of Steiners work. You cant cut enlightenment down to a simple program. Im sure thats not how they are marketing it, at least I hope not. This seems like it was written by A.I. and reads like a promo.

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Edward Bernaysauce's avatar
Edward Bernaysauce
Jun 5

we’re busy putting down yellow lines on the new-age highway…

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