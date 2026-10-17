Sick Networks, Healthy Territory: From Diagnosis to the Sovereign Stack

Last weekend, I was blessed to present at the annual GNM Weekend hosted by Dr. Melissa Sell & Natasha Nazerali. GNM stands for Germanic New Medicine (or Germanische Heilkunde in German) which is the system of medicine developed by the late Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer.



GNM is really much more than a system though. It encompasses an entirely novel philosophy about the body, our psyche and how our biology naturally adapts when presented with traumatic experiences. According to Hamer, what the mainstream medical establishment labels as ‘disease’ is actually part of this adaptation at play…and he has the brain scans to prove it.

Hamer showed us the body’s program with the Five Biological Laws and Big Tech discovered how to program the inputs. That one line is the hinge of my presentation above, and it’s the reason I’ve spent the last few years building technology instead of just criticizing it.



Besides the video above, I have included a link to my slides here. But if you only have five minutes, this article walks you through the argument and more importantly, what we’re actually building to answer it.



This isn’t a “technology bad” talk BTW. I’m a technologist and love using technology the right way because it is part of nature. (I am, after all talking to you right now via the internet.) Electricity is fire, microchips are earth and the signals this tech emits moves through air and water. The problem isn’t the tools. It’s who owns them, what they’re optimized for, and whether we’re the operators or the operated.



The body is ancient. The environment is synthetic.

Our biology developed over thousands of years of village and tribal life: embodied, local events, with an extended family around us to help us process them. In Hamer’s framework, it isn’t the event alone that matters but how we experience it. Meaning travels from the psyche to the brain to the organ, and when a conflict resolves the body moves into repair.

Now look at what changed in the media landscape since Hamer developed his core theories. Back in the day, all we had were newspapers, which required you to read and choose. Then radio brought media into the living room and soon after television made it all a spectacle. The computer then made it interactive but the smartphone made it immersive. While television could persuade you, a feed watches your response, changes itself, and then tries again.

The smartphone isn’t just a tool in your hand. It’s an adaptive environment wrapped around your nervous system: always on, personalized, socially embedded, behaviorally tracked, and algorithmically adaptive.





The Cybernetic Loop

Cybernetics, put plainly, is control through feedback: sense, model, intervene, measure, adjust. That’s how most of today’s networks run. The world is captured, turned into data, sorted by an algorithm, wrapped in a frame and delivered to a human nervous system. Our reaction becomes new data and the loop tightens. In a functional sense, we’ve become the sensory organs of a second nervous system and centralized operators own its memory, its relays, and its governing logic.

Read through Hamer’s Five Biological Laws and the pattern is hard to miss:

The screen abolishes biological distance. An account is shutdown, a viral pile-on or a frightening news image can land as here, now, and directed at you.

Conflict tracks became a business model. The platform records which headline stopped you, which face angered you, and which identity threat made you share. What biology remembers as a track, the platform records as engagement.

The conflict phase never ends. A system optimized for engagement has no incentive to let a conflict resolve. Cue, reaction, new cue, refresh.

The map modifies the territory. Inside these reality tunnels, the feed selects for what spreads, not what’s true.

The algorithm doesn’t have to control the body directly because it only has to control the map through which the body encounters the territory.

This isn’t a conspiracy with a single villain but a self-maintaining system. Capital, technology, media, language, and crisis reinforce each other until the feedback loop itself becomes the controller. That’s actually good news because we don’t have to defeat anyone. We just have to build better systems.





Host or operator?

When a signal passes straight through you without conscious control, you’re the host: you receive it, accept its frame, react, and reproduce it. An operator on the other hand notices the signal, pauses, interrogates the frame and chooses what to do with it. Neither is a permanent identity. We all move between the two every day.

Here’s the protocol I shared in the talk, developed with help from my local AI agent:

Signal. Something arrives. Before adopting its story, notice what happens in your body: tightness, urgency, anger, fear, the compulsion to forward it. Pause. Create the gap. Don’t immediately feed the loop. The pause isn’t passivity; it’s the recovery of authorship. Interrogate. What actually happened? Who built the frame? Who benefits from my reaction? What evidence exists outside the mediated frame? This takes five to ten seconds. Choose. Respond deliberately, or decline to respond. Build. Inhabit and create systems where conscious choice is sustainable.

That last step is the one most people skip. A conscious person can still be trapped inside infrastructure whose incentives are extractive because willpower alone can’t win against an infinitely adaptive machine. Awareness creates the gap and sovereign infrastructure keeps it open.



What healthy digital territory requires

The goal here isn’t isolation from technology but control of the feedback architecture. Healthy territory needs six things no platform can own for you:

Self-owned identity: you can exist and authenticate without a platform’s permission.

User-controlled memory and data: the system serves you instead of building a behavioral asset about you.

Direct communication: your messages don’t route through servers that track and censor them.

Transparent discovery: you find what you care about, not what keeps you scrolling.

Sovereign computation and AI: intelligence that runs where you control it.

Community-governed spaces: the people in the community own the space they gather in.

The test is simple. Does the system help you pursue an intention or does it keep manufacturing new intentions for you? Does it remember on your behalf or remember you for someone else’s benefit?

And this isn’t about swapping five centralized apps for five alternative apps. It’s about changing the whole stack. Here’s what that looks like in practice.

NuQloud: your own cloud

NuQloud is where most people and businesses can start. It’s a private cloud you own, with one interface covering what most of us currently spread across a dozen Big Tech services:

Files and storage, in place of Dropbox and Google Drive

Docs and slides, in place of the Google suite

Chat and video calls, including recording, in place of Telegram and Zoom

Calendar and project management

Your data lives on your cloud. You bring your team in, work privately, and share publicly only when you choose to. Payments are next on our roadmap.

This is the layer WINNR Digital is setting up for new clients on the daily. We migrate your existing files and workflows, configure the system, and support your team as they move over. If you run a business and want out of the Big Tech subscription stack without becoming a sysadmin, this is where to start.

Qortal: a network nobody owns

NuQloud gives you your own cloud but it also gives you an automatic node running Qortal which goes even further. Qortal is a fully decentralized, open-source alternative internet with its own identity, communication, publishing, and commerce. Nobody owns it. We the people who take part in it do and we’ve been developing it for over a decade now.

On Qortal, your identity isn’t a profile a company grants you and can take away. Your messages don’t pass through a corporate server and there’s no central company standing by to de-platform you. As mentioned above, NuQloud is actually integrated with Qortal so the private cloud you use for work today connects to a network built to outlast any single company.

Jason Crowe from Qortal has joined my team, and we’ll go deeper on all of this at Exit and Build next month! (I hope to see a lot of you there BTW! Use the code WINNER at checkout for 5% off your ticket.)

Local AI: intelligence that works for you

AI is where the stakes are highest, because it’s the most powerful feedback engine mankind has ever built. And if it lives in someone else’s data center, it learns about you for someone else.

It doesn’t have to though! My own AI agent, Merlin, runs locally on my machine. I trained him myself and he works without sending my data to an outside AI company. He helped me develop the Signal, Pause, Interrogate, Choose, Build protocol discussed above. He also runs TerrainTV behind the scenes: every night he goes out and pulls in new videos from the creators on the site.

We’re now building local transcripts so you’ll be able to talk with an AI about Hamer’s work right inside TerrainTV, with nothing leaving our own system. That’s the model: open-source tools you run and train yourself, serving your intention instead of an advertiser’s. WINNR helps businesses set up agents like this on hardware they control.

Community you own

Communities shouldn’t have to rent their gathering place from a company that profits from their division. For Music in the Sky, we built and run our own community on our own website. We did the same with Alec Zeck for The Way Forward, where his community networks and connects together in a space they control.

TerrainTV, which I launched at Confluence this year, applies the same idea to discovery. Valuable knowledge gets buried, fragmented, or removed on dominant platforms. TerrainTV counters this by gathering the leading voices in terrain health from YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and BitChute and organizes them into a library, including hours of GNM content and a channel dedicated to Dr. Hamer.

The difference is in the question each one asks. A feed asks: what will keep this person watching? A library asks: what is this person trying to find? On TerrainTV, you search by subject and creator, follow the channels you care about and get notified when a creator posts anywhere, even if one platform is suppressing them. It doesn’t need to know how to keep you scrolling. It needs to help you find what you came for.



Bring the control center home

Hamer taught us to stop treating every symptom as an enemy and to ask what a living system may be trying to do. Our digital symptoms are signals too: addiction, surveillance, censorship, de-platforming, chronic activation, the loss of a shared reality. They tell us the territory no longer reliably serves the life inside it.

We don’t need to abandon technology but we do need to bring the control center home. That means interrupting the signal before reproducing it and building tools that remember for us instead of profiling us. It means networks that connect without enclosing us and communities that coordinate without consuming their members.

If you want to start, start small:

Practice the protocol. Next time something online spikes your heart rate, run Signal, Pause, Interrogate, Choose before you share it.

Move one layer. Pick the service you depend on most, whether files, chat, or calls, and move it to infrastructure you own.

Talk to us. If you run a business or a community and want help with NuQloud, Qortal, or local AI, WINNR Digital does the setup, migration, and support. Visit winnr.digital or email hello@winnr.digital.

The future will be built by hosts or by operators. Which one will you be?



Much love!

- Mike