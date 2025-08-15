Hey guys!

Apologies for the radio silence this week. I’ve been busy shuttling boys back and forth to the beach all week for Jr. Lifeguards which has been great because it’s given me an excuse to get a lot of surf time in! It’s also been amazing seeing these boys take on the mental and physical challenges that comes with this week in such a graceful & composed manner. The lifeguards running the camp are stellar human beings, making this experience for everyone involved about as an easy as it can. I want to give props to them and the State of California for actually doing something proper for once!

Last weekend, some friends and I hosted a full moon mountaintop campout in our local mountains here above the majestic north fork of the Smith River. We had a nice little turnout of friends and community members from Music & Sky / Alfa Vedic. It was quite warm due to an eastern wind event happening so not only were we able to dance late into the evening without many layers, but we were bathed in the strong yang air energy of the wind coming up from the canyon below. Once we figured out how to strap all my gear down (twice my laptop flew off onto the dancefloor!), it was pretty magical experiencing the power of that wind under a full moon.

La luna energized us, lighting up the entire space with her luminescence that kept me DJing well past midnight. Loving every minute of it (besides the occasional possibility of my speakers falling over!), I ended up playing 4.5 hours and now wish to share this experience with all of you so I just put up a big chunk of my set on my Soundcloud for you to enjoy. You can listen to it here! I’ll be back next week with more Substack casts. Until then, enjoy the mix.

xx

Mike

