Hey guys!

I’m excited to share that my friends, Greg Paul & Jon Little over at The Sovereign’s Way are going next level this Summer to help our community stand firm in their own Law with a very special deal to celebrate 5 years of The Law For Mankind. Many of you know how much I have raved about this course and the deep knowledge that comes with it. Not only from a practical stand point of learning how to write proper notices to handle any controversy in your life from personal conflicts and trespasses to tyrannical government over-reach, but from a very rich spiritual and philosophical stand point that is crucial for gleaning ‘substance over form’.

As Greg & John come into their 5th year assisting folks all over this great realm achieve higher degrees of sovereignty through their in-depth knowledge share, they have decided to go all out in celebration of LFM’s 5th Birthday with a full-day-long intensive law & sovereignty event. Jon and Greg will spend 8 hours straight (with a few short breaks) on:

offering personal feedback or guidance on the biggest blocks and challenges members have collectively experienced with implementing the knowledge in their lives,

hearing from the experiences of others who have been applying the knowledge over the years,

sharing about how and where they’ve grown to and developed in their own lives since they created the Knowledge Share 5 years ago.

There will be lifetime access to the professionally edited recordings for everyone who grabs a seat.

With the addition of the Bootcamp to the overall LFM offering, new members will now have access to:

Core LFM Knowledge Share (10 week course)

10 x LFM Implementation Sessions (to support each module)

40+hour Q&A Archive

Members map and chat

The edited recordings of this one-off 8 hour resolution and remedy bootcamp

This is an amazing opportunity for both newbies and veterans of the Law space to learn and contribute extensively to this ever-expanding community of sovereign-oriented doers. I am very much looking forward to this as I am still working out some of my own personal notices and processes using the LFM knowledge share and can’t wait to learn more from the guys who started it all.

This is a special offer right now until June 8th. I hope to see some of you at the Bootcamp on July 5th!

- Mike