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Calvin Perrins's avatar
Calvin Perrins
4d

One thing that the freedom movement is failing to acknowledge is common law trial by jury. People are trying to reinvent the wheel and not understanding that a nation actually governs itself through its justice system because with the power to judge on the justice of the law and sentence comes with it all power. And that power is naturally vested in the people as citizen jurors in accord with the common law of the land. I'm happy to talk to you about this because this is the blind spot of the voluntaryists movements?

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3dEdited

...becomes someone who refreshes his feed. His. Not their. Not her. His. His sufficiently covers all of us.

And that has forever been correct.

Grammar has been hijacked and weaponized to achieve lawfare.

This, coming from a former recovering women's studies junior college major who's department head was named Sandra "Emmachild." 🤪

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