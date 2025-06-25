Homesteaders United Jamboree 2025!
This August 28th-30th Celebrate Homestead Life In Concord, NC
This goes out to all of my fellow homesteaders and homesteader-curious community members! My buddy Mike Dickson, better known as the 'Fit Farmer', who I met in North Carolina this year at the Barbara O'Neill event I MC’d, is once again putting on their Homesteaders United Jamboree in Concord, NC August 28th-30th!
If you are into self-sufficiency or just love a good 'ol wholesome get together of freedom-loving families, this is definitely one not to miss. Mike and his wife, Lacie come from a deep spiritual place of respect for the land, family and community and this event resonates that ethos in a beautiful way.
👉 You can use the code Winner50 to get $50 off your ticket here! Meals included!!
It’s never been more important to come together in person and celebrate our mutual desire for truth, love & freedom. Hope many of you can make it out!
- Mike
I do hope we can have a celebration some day here in CA but North Carolina is a much better place to be for something like that and I loved visiting when we did. For now we farm share, have farmers markets for local organic wholesome food and share our garden produce with neighbors to educate them as much as possible. Don't get me wrong our farmers markets are getting better all the time as people are realizing that it is food that is their health and wealth at this time of not so much plenty as far as money goes and lots of hardship.
There is fun for children, dogs and elders who don't get to visit but are isolated. We laugh and enjoy some great music and get tips on cooking from others and smiles from the venders we buy great homemade stuff from. Have fun and send some love our way, Sharon