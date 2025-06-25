The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sharonmo's avatar
sharonmo
4d

I do hope we can have a celebration some day here in CA but North Carolina is a much better place to be for something like that and I loved visiting when we did. For now we farm share, have farmers markets for local organic wholesome food and share our garden produce with neighbors to educate them as much as possible. Don't get me wrong our farmers markets are getting better all the time as people are realizing that it is food that is their health and wealth at this time of not so much plenty as far as money goes and lots of hardship.

There is fun for children, dogs and elders who don't get to visit but are isolated. We laugh and enjoy some great music and get tips on cooking from others and smiles from the venders we buy great homemade stuff from. Have fun and send some love our way, Sharon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mike Winner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture