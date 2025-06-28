The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Winner's avatar
Mike Winner
1d

Don't forget, you can use the code, ALFA10 for 10% off the training!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gabriel Ra's avatar
Gabriel Ra
20h

we did a home birth in 1974, doctors would not even talk to us but we found one and he came and slept on the couch and woke for the catch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Winner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture