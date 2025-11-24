Finding The Christ Within

Hey guys! I’m excited to get back in the groove tonight with a new episode of The Winner Cast! As many of you know, I have been undergoing some deep challenges that have led to some massive shifts in my life including leaving Alfa Vedic. This has been a turbulent and tough experience but one I know is for the best in the end because I have put faith in my inner Christ guidance system to lead me through it. Along with the unfaltering support of my wife and family, it was my practice of going to Him in my darkest hour that has gotten me through this tough and turbulent time so far and another assurance for me that this Presence is real and active if engaged with conscious intention.

This is why I chose this topic tonight for my come-back Winner Cast as I hope to inspire you to look within for this mighty force. Yesterday, I finished the great literary masterpiece The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky and was absolutely blown away by the depth in which he explores the internal struggle all humans have with good and evil. In this expansive tome, there is an amazing chapter featuring a fictional tale about the Christ and the Grand Inquisitor. As soon as I read it a few weeks ago I knew I needed to share it here on the Winner Cast because of its very timely message and subject matter. In telling this story by the atheist brother, Ivan Karamazov, Dostoevsky lays out the core foundation for the current control systems at play, the justifications for its evil intentions and what the simple solution is to topple it. Basically, no matter how vile or contemptuous the rival actors are in our own play, the The Christ within us is all we need to find our way out.

This is also why I am choosing to support the upcoming free summit, Awaken The Christ Within, by my good friend Josh del Sol this December 3rd through the 9th. I see this as a truly divinely timed event given my current experience in my own life and I hope you can join me as we come together to learn, share and celebrate the power of the Christ energy that is currently enveloping the world as we speak! Hope to see you there!

