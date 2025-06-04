The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast
The Winner Cast
Conveersation #3: Steven Young
7
1
0:00
-1:17:25

Conveersation #3: Steven Young

On Music, The Evolution Of Festivals, Aesthetics & The Consciousness of AI
Mike Winner's avatar
Mike Winner
Jun 04, 2025
7
1
Share
Transcript


On this latest episode of my Conveersation series, I chat with fellow DJ and alchemist, Steven Young on our mutual experience coming up as DJs, the festival evolution, the ‘fall’ of aesthetics in modern society and the use of AI as a tool for human creation.

Also, to fix the record, I had a major brain fart mis-titling the classic work by Francis Bacon, “The New Atlantis”. It’s not the New Republic duh! I read that about 20 years ago and my memory failed me there for a second. Enjoy the convo!

Support Steven and his work here!

The Winner Cast is a listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Or buy me a coffee!


Shop Alfa Vedic! https://alfavedic.com

Learn the Next level of Homeopathy with Lisa Strbac: https://mikewinner.com/homeopathy

Get my favorite blue blocker glasses! https://mikewinner.com/blueblockers

Learn how to express your law and uphold your rights as one of mankind: https://mikewinner.com/lawformankind

Start healing yourself and loved ones with ozone! https://mikewinner.com/ozone

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Mike Winner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture