Conveersation #3: Steven Young



On this latest episode of my Conveersation series, I chat with fellow DJ and alchemist, Steven Young on our mutual experience coming up as DJs, the festival evolution, the ‘fall’ of aesthetics in modern society and the use of AI as a tool for human creation.

Also, to fix the record, I had a major brain fart mis-titling the classic work by Francis Bacon, “The New Atlantis”. It’s not the New Republic duh! I read that about 20 years ago and my memory failed me there for a second. Enjoy the convo!

