Community, Law & Self-Governance in The Face of "The Great Taking"

On this episode of The Winner Cast, in my usual rambling manner, I touch on a TON of topics spurred on by my recent reading of David Rogers Webb’s global finance exposé, The Great Taking and by a unique experience I had today during our annual family Christmas tree hunt. Some topics covered are:

the actual chance of apocalyptic collapse and our degrees of prepper mentality

private vs public as a core innerstanding of reality

community as the ultimate solution to possible societal collapse and personal challenges

equity jurisprudence as an important counterbalance to evil

WW2 and the Holocaust as viewed in the Roman Polanski film, The Pianist

how and why we choose where we live

and so much more!

