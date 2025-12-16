Bugging Out To The Jungle, Winter Malaria & The A/C Apocalypse

My latest Winner Cast recaps our trip to Belize, why we build community and who it’s for, my bout with ‘noseeums’ and other fun facts about jungle life. Most importantly, I discuss how I applied some practical terrain know-how to quicken my recovery from malaria-like symptoms I experience right after the trip.

Learn more about the place we stayed in Belize here! Well worth the visit! They are planning a ‘Heal the Healer’ retreat in April for those practitioners who are looking for a little self-care done right this spring.