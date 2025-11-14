I put out this notice today to the Alfa Vedic community and wanted to make sure my Substack audience knew this as well in case they were wondering why I’m no longer on Alfacast or involved with Alfa Vedic. I will be taking a bit of a resting period from the public as this reality sets in but will be back soon with more Conveersations, film reviews and Winner Casts on all the topics I find dear to my heart (and hopefully yours!).



Hey AV Fam!



It is with a full and tender heart that I share this message today.

For nearly a decade, Alfa Vedic has been a sacred part of my life’s path—a place where I invested not only my time and energy, but also my spirit, my creativity, and my belief in a higher purpose. Serving as a partner and Technical Director has been an honor and a profound chapter of my soul’s journey. And now, the moment has arrived for me to step into a new phase. As of today, I am resigning from my position with Alfa Vedic.

This decision comes with deep reflection and gratitude. The experiences, lessons, and connections formed along the way have helped shape who I am. Though all cycles eventually complete, the imprint of this one will stay with me forever. I trust completely that Alfa Vedic will continue offering its powerful health products and meaningful media, guided by the same spirit of service that has always been at its heart.



I want to specifically thank Barre for all his mentoring over the years and everything he taught me about health, law and life. I will always treasure our time together and the friendship we have.

If our paths feel aligned to continue crossing, I welcome you to stay connected with me through my Substack or within the Music & Sky community platform.

Thank you for the love, the support, and the shared growth. I send each of you blessings, warmth, and peace as we all continue our journeys forward.

Peace out ✌️

Mike Winner