The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
Nov 14

Not the first substack post since signing up I hoped to see. Alfacast is how I came to be here, one of the best podcasts out there imo. Sad news honestly.

I'm thankful for the hours you and Bear (and your guests) have given for my listening edification. All the best to you and yours. May only the good spirits guide you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Spiritual Evolution's avatar
Spiritual Evolution
Nov 14

So thankful for all your work at AV. It was a special pod that will reverberate for many for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Winner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture