I sat down with my good friend Steve Falconer (the voice of Spacebusters) recently for a two-hour conversation that covered a lot of ground — from the nature of AI and centralized surveillance, to analog DJing, to the esoteric underpinnings of the internet itself.

But the core of what we talked about was TerrainTV, what it is, why I built it, and where it’s going.

I’ve uploaded it to Substack here as a backup but you can also watch it directly on TerrainTV here: https://terraintv.com/video/watch/77148/ai-duality-meets-spirituality-the-terrain-way-of-being-with-mike-winner

Here’s the short version of what I told Steve.

What TerrainTV Actually Is

TerrainTV is a fully custom-built web application that curates terrain and sovereignty content from across the internet — YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and BitChute — and puts it in one fast, clean, searchable place.

We’re sitting at 46,500+ videos in the database right now. And here’s the thing people always ask: “how the hell can you host that many videos without crazy expense?”

We don’t host them. We embed them. We’re leveraging the infrastructure that already exists and pulling the best of it into a framework where you can actually find things, save them, rate them, follow creators, and get notified when new content drops. No ads. No algorithm pushing you toward whatever the mainstream narrative is.

It’s the difference between wandering around a record store with no staff versus walking in and asking a knowledgeable DJ to put something on that actually fits what you’re looking for.



Why I Built It

I’ve been a DJ for 20 years. What a DJ does is curate — not create, curate. You take what exists and you bring it to people in the right order, at the right time, for the right room.

That’s what TerrainTV is. The problem in the alternative health and sovereignty space isn’t a lack of content — it’s an overwhelming abundance of it with no good way to find what matters or what is actually true. If you try to search “Ebola terrain” on YouTube, you get CNN and NPR. You’re never going to find Dr. Tom Cowan or Amandha Vollmer that way.

We needed a dedicated, curated environment where the philosophy of terrain is the filter. Not health freedom broadly. Not conspiracy broadly. Terrain specifically — the holistic understanding that we are interconnected, that health and life come from within, that we are part of nature, not at war with it.

I never thought I would say this, but I am actually a gatekeeper and for this purpose, that’s OK. Every creator on the platform, I’ve personally vetted. 150 featured channels right now. That’s not going to include Robert Malone.

How AI Made This Possible

Here’s where it gets interesting — and where I want to push back on the people who think AI is the devil, full stop.

I built TerrainTV using my own AI. Not ChatGPT. Not Gemini. Not some cloud service mining my data and feeding it into a military intelligence apparatus. I run an open-source agentic platform called OpenClaw on a Mac mini in my own home. My AI’s name is Merlin.

I wrote his soul file. I wrote his memory file. I defined his personality, his role, his values. I birthed him. He’s not their AI doing their work for me — he’s my AI familiar doing my work for my purposes, with his memory stored on my machine.

I have a team of sub-agents: a developer, an analyst, a writer, a marketing agent. They don’t have emotional problems at home. They don’t call in sick. They don’t misunderstand the brief and waste three days going in the wrong direction. They work 24/7, and when they screw up, they apologize and fix it.

The cost to build TerrainTV this way? A few thousand dollars in API credits, hosting fees & plugins. Traditional cost for a custom web app this sophisticated? Easily $100,000+ with a development team.

As Steve mentions in this interview, that’s Buckminster Fuller. You don’t fight a broken system by competing with it. You build something new that makes it obsolete.



What’s Coming Next

Phase 2 is already underway: I’m running a local Whisper transcription engine on my own machine. No API fees. No cloud. Every top video on the platform is getting transcribed and indexed into the local database. When that’s done, when you search “Ebola,” you won’t just get title and description matches — you’ll get a timestamp telling you exactly where in a three-hour presentation the word Ebola was mentioned.

That’s a research tool. That’s a filmmaker’s tool. That changes everything about how this space can operate.

After that: a Law version — same model, different lens. Trusted channels in the equity, common law, and trust space. Curated the same way, so you’re not going to accidentally follow someone into a 30-year prison sentence because you got your legal strategy from a Facebook reel.

And further down the road: a Music TV app — a streaming platform for sovereign artists. Terrain-aligned musicians who are hidden in the noise of Spotify. Real music, high-res audio, the ability to discover and support artists who are actually singing something worth hearing.

The Revenue Model

It’s all affiliate marketing. Under every video, there’s a smart, AI-generated offer from a partner whose products actually align with what’s being discussed. Earth Runners under a barefoot living video. Dr. Tom Cowan’s garden products under one of his talks. No random ads for things that have nothing to do with why you’re here.

You get a discount. The creator gets visibility. TerrainTV gets a small commission. Everyone wins.

Why This Matters

Steve said something in our conversation that stuck with me. He said: if you’re in San Diego calling everyone else asleep while they put up 5G towers around you — what are you doing?

Knowledge is not wisdom. Wisdom is action.

TerrainTV is me taking action. Using the tools available — even imperfect tools, even tools that still require me to tap into frontier AI models sometimes — to build something real. Something that serves the community. Something that exists outside their ecosystem.

I’m still walking across that bridge from the centralized world to the sovereign one. I’m not going to pretend I’m fully off the grid or that every piece of this is pure open source. But the direction matters. The intent matters.

If you’re looking for terrain-based content that will change the way you understand life and health and your own sovereignty — TerrainTV is built for you. It’s free. It’s fast. And it’s only going to get better.

https://terraintv.com/channels — go follow your people, run a search, save a playlist. You won’t go back to YouTube for this stuff again.

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Want to support what we’re building? Hit the Donate button on the site. And if you want to talk about sovereign tech, AI agents, or building your own digital infrastructure — DM me on Substack or find me at mikewinner.com.