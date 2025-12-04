Hey guys!

I often talk about the ‘Perennial Philosophy’ and the universal, timeless truths that it brings to every age. No matter your background or beliefs, I think we can all agree that there have been a few people throughout history who changed the world in extraordinary ways by living this timeless truth.

Names like Buddha, Jesus, Krishna, Muhammad, and Dalai Lama come to mind. Figures whose lives shaped the way we think about compassion, truth, and awakening.

The online event, Awaken the Christ Within, focuses on Jesus and Christ in a unique way.

It looks at Jesus, or Yeshua, as both the biblical figure who brought divine gnosis to the world and Christ as the divine aspect that lives within each of us.

It’s about realizing that he revealed what all of us are meant to become: the full expression of God’s love in human form.

The event brings together inspiring speakers and teachers who explore this message from many different angles.

You don’t have to belong to any religion to resonate with it.

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something truly loving, and to learn what it means to live from love, this might speak to you as much as it did to me.

And it’s going on now! Totally free. There are 30+ inspired speakers, over the next 7 days, today December 3rd through the 9th.

👉 Go here to learn more, watch the trailer & join in this world-wide movement now!