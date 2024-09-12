Welcome to my daily ponderings!

Hey guys! Many of you may know me from being the co-host of the weekly show, Alfacast along with Dr. Barre Lando. Some may know me from Music & Sky or have danced to one of my DJ sets at a past event. What many of you don’t know however is that I LOVE philosophy, metaphysics and delving deeper into the nature of reality and how we can apply this knowledge to our daily lives. That’s what this daily Substack audio blog is all about! Please join me on the journey!