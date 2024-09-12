The Winner Cast

The Winner Cast

Home
Podcast
Archive
About

Welcome to my daily ponderings!

Hey guys! Many of you may know me from being the co-host of the weekly show, Alfacast along with Dr. Barre Lando. Some may know me from Music & Sky or have danced to one of my DJ sets at a past event. What many of you don’t know however is that I LOVE philosophy, metaphysics and delving deeper into the nature of reality and how we can apply this knowledge to our daily lives. That’s what this daily Substack audio blog is all about! Please join me on the journey!

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Winner Cast

My daily audio blog about everything from philosophy, metaphysics & health to living on the land.

People

Mike Winner

@djmikewinner
Mike Winner's avatar
Tech & health renegade, philosopher & DJ. Proud father of two and dedicated husband. Lover of the land, doer in the body seeking audience with his Thinker & Knower. Co-Founder of Alfa Vedic, Music & Sky & QORTAL
© 2025 Mike Winner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture